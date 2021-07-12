Mid-State Fair announces Uncle Kracker to perform in summer lineup

The California Mid-State Fair has announced the final performer to fill their musical lineup.

Uncle Kracker, a country artist whose 2000 album "Double Wide" went double-platinum, will be playing at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center on Wednesday, July 28. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be free with admission to the fair.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 21 to Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center. This summer marks the fair's 75-year anniversary.

Other fair acts that have been announced include Bret Michaels, Jason Derulo, and Little Big Town.