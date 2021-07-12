Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mid-State Fair announces Uncle Kracker to perform in summer lineup

items.[0].image.alt
California Mid-State Fair
Uncle Kracker is set to perform on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.
UNCLE KRACKER MID STATE FAIR.jpg
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 17:29:07-04

The California Mid-State Fair has announced the final performer to fill their musical lineup.

Uncle Kracker, a country artist whose 2000 album "Double Wide" went double-platinum, will be playing at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center on Wednesday, July 28. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be free with admission to the fair.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 21 to Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center. This summer marks the fair's 75-year anniversary.

Other fair acts that have been announced include Bret Michaels, Jason Derulo, and Little Big Town.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today