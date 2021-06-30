Watch
Bret Michaels to kick off Mid-State Fair concert series

California Mid-State Fair
Bret Michaels
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 30, 2021
Rocker Bret Michaels will kick off the first night of the California Mid-State Fair with his "Nothin' But a Good Vibe" concert.

The concert is scheduled to take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, only at MidStateFair.com. Prices are $40.50 for general admission and $72.50 for reserved seating.

To celebrate the fair's 75th anniversary, the first 75 people to buy a ticket will receive an exclusive invitation to attend the Bret Michaels soundcheck happening at approximately 5 p.m. on the night of the show.

Previously announced concerts include:

  • Dwight Yoakam - July 22
  • Big & Rich - July 23
  • Pancho Barraza - July 29
  • Little Big Town - July 30
  • Jason Derulo - Aug. 1

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 21 to August 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Ave.

