Mid-State Fair now accepting pageant applications

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant.

Contestants are judged in the following categories: interview, fair/pageant platform, talent, final question and evening wear.

The selected Queen and Princesses must be able to attend every day of the 2023 fair to participate in multiple public events that include introducing performers, taking pictures, and meeting with various dignitaries.

The winners also receive cash prizes -- $1,000 for the Queen, $500 for the 1st Princess, and $250 for the 2nd Princess -- as well as gifts from local businesses.

Contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on the opening day of the fair, never married, and a current resident of San Luis Obispo County.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and are available on the fair's website.

For those interested, an orientation meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Skybox at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The pageant is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. on the Frontier Stage. It is free to attend with paid fair admission.

For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at (805) 612-6971 or pglucas19@gmail.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 through July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.