Mid-State Fair offering buy-one-get-one-free deal on Tuesdays in May

The buy-one-get-one-free season pass deal for the California Mid-State Fair, called “2-Fer Tuesday,” is being offered again this year.

Season passes purchased on Tuesdays throughout the month of May — May 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 — will receive another season pass at no additional charge. A season pass gives access to all 12 days of the 2023 Mid-State Fair.

Two season pass types are offered: adult, aged 13 and over, and child, for those between 6 and 12.

An adult season pass, available for $70, purchased during 2-Fer Tuesday will be complemented with a free adult season pass. A children season pass, $35, purchased during 2-Fer Tuesday will be accompanied with a free children season pass.

Season passes and single-day tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair website or at the Mid-State Fair box office during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is located at 2198 Riverside Ave in Paso Robles. Discounted pre-sale tickets options are available.

This year’s fair runs July 19-30 and is headlined by some major names across the music industry spectrum, including Tim McGraw, Lauren Daigle, The B-52's, Parker McCollum, Styx and Los Tucanes de Tijuana, among others. In addition to food, drinks and live music, the fair will feature various attractions such as a tractor race, a KJUG “Barn Dance,” a diaper dash for contestants under 2, a pancake breakfast and over 50 carnival-style games and rides.

The theme this year is “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” and will incorporate the “glitz and glamor of vintage Las Vegas” throughout exhibits, demonstrations, and other aspects of the fair, according to a California Mid-State Fair press release.

The fair is located at the Paso Robles Event Center.