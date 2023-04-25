Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mid-State Fair offering buy-one-get-one-free deal on Tuesdays in May

The deal, called “2-Fer Tuesday,” is being offered for all season passes purchased on Tuesdays.
mid state fair sign 2 7-19-22.PNG
KSBY
The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs from Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday, July 30.
mid state fair sign 2 7-19-22.PNG
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 19:03:20-04

The buy-one-get-one-free season pass deal for the California Mid-State Fair, called “2-Fer Tuesday,” is being offered again this year.

Season passes purchased on Tuesdays throughout the month of May — May 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 — will receive another season pass at no additional charge. A season pass gives access to all 12 days of the 2023 Mid-State Fair.

Two season pass types are offered: adult, aged 13 and over, and child, for those between 6 and 12.

An adult season pass, available for $70, purchased during 2-Fer Tuesday will be complemented with a free adult season pass. A children season pass, $35, purchased during 2-Fer Tuesday will be accompanied with a free children season pass.

Season passes and single-day tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair website or at the Mid-State Fair box office during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is located at 2198 Riverside Ave in Paso Robles. Discounted pre-sale tickets options are available.

This year’s fair runs July 19-30 and is headlined by some major names across the music industry spectrum, including Tim McGraw, Lauren Daigle, The B-52's, Parker McCollum, Styx and Los Tucanes de Tijuana, among others. In addition to food, drinks and live music, the fair will feature various attractions such as a tractor race, a KJUG “Barn Dance,” a diaper dash for contestants under 2, a pancake breakfast and over 50 carnival-style games and rides.

The theme this year is “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” and will incorporate the “glitz and glamor of vintage Las Vegas” throughout exhibits, demonstrations, and other aspects of the fair, according to a California Mid-State Fair press release.

The fair is located at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Related Articles

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg