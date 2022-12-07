More holiday events to choose from for the second weekend in a row

The Central Coast continues to celebrate holiday cheer for the second weekend in a row through various holiday festivities for the community to choose from.

Starting in San Luis Obispo County, here is a list of *some of the many holiday events happening this weekend:

The Cayucos Christmas Open House will be on Saturday, December 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Cayucos. There will be free carriage and wagon rides, tree carolers, entertainment, refreshments, and a chance to visit with Santa & Mrs. Clause in their Victorian home (until 7:30 p.m.).

Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Morro Bay's Rotary Santa's House will take place this weekend on December 9-11. Hours for Friday and Saturday are 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and hours for Sunday are noon to 3 p.m. Rotary Santa's House will once again be welcoming families at the giant chess board on the Embarcadero. There will be free photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus.

Morro Bay's Holiday Open House will be Friday, December from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Marina Square at 699 Embarcadero. There will be local specialty goods and gifts.

The Mid-State Fair Winter Market will be held December 9-1. Hours for Fridays are 12 to 4 p.m., and hours for Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is free admission and parking. The Mid-State Fair Market at the Paso Robles Event Center features local crafters and artisans from throughout San Luis Obispo County selling handmade and unique items.

Atascadero's Winter Wonderland 2022 is Friday, December 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. Atascadero's Sunken Gardens and the entire downtown will be transformed into a magical snowy paradise.

The annual Reindeer Run hosted by the San Luis Obispo County Friday Night Live Partnership is this Saturday, December 10 at 9 a.m. at Mitchell Park. All ages are welcome to participate, and dogs are allowed. For more information, you can visit this story or visit the San Luis Obispo County Friday Night Live Partnership's website.

NAACP San Luis Obispo County Branch's Multicultural Holiday Celebration and Silent Auction on Saturday, December 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 2201 Lawton Ave in San Luis Obispo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bring your favorite holiday dish or baked goods to share. There will be dance and spoken word from different cultures and a special Kwanza presentation. For more information call 805-619-5354.

Avila Beach's Santa's Doggie Parade is on Saturday, December 10 at 11 a.m. at the Avila Beach Promenade. Pre-registrations must be received by December 9. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. on the day of the parade.

Join the first-ever Tree Lighting & Snow at Elm Street Park in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, December 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a fun and FREE community event that will include carolers, a food and toy drive, food trucks, a s'more station, and lots of snow leading up to the main event of Santa lighting the tree at 6 p.m.



Moving down south to Santa Barbara County, here is a list of *some of the many holiday events happening this weekend: