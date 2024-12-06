Morning Minute: Home heating safety, parades kick off holiday events

Happy Friday, Central Coast! Today is Dec. 6. Here's a look at some of the headlines we're following this morning in a one-minute read.

We saw a big shift in the weather yesterday from cool and foggy to much warmer temperatures. Meteorologist Vivian Rennie will let us know what to expect for the weekend in her Daybreak forecast.

A sinkhole and water main break was affecting traffic at Broadway and McCoy Lane in Santa Maria on Thursday evening. We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

During the winter months, heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In a story you'll see first in Daybreak, Paso Robles community reporter Lindsie Hiatt has details on a local heating company offering free home safety checks for seniors this month.

Despite the warnings, a tsunami from yesterday's 7.0 NorCal earthquake never materialized. Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde breaks down the science of tsunamis in this explainer:

What causes a tsunami? KSBY Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde explains

ICYMI: Multiple parades and tree-lighting events tonight kick off a weekend full of holiday activities. Check out this story for a comprehensive list of events: Holiday parades, festivals, and more happening this weekend on the Central Coast

And don't forget that Vivian and Dave Hovde will be among the announcers tonight at the Downtown SLO Holiday Parade. We hope to see you there!