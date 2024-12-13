Morning Minute: Meet our pet of the week and see if you can watch tonight's meteor shower

Get ready for a stellar Friday! Have you heard about the meteor shower lighting up the sky? With dry, clear weather in the forecast, tonight is the perfect chance to catch a glimpse. Don’t put those umbrellas away though—tomorrow brings a few sprinkles throughout the day!

FYI: New carpool lanes on Highway 101 between Carpinteria and Montecito are opening soon. The northbound lane opens today, while the southbound lane is set to open in mid-January.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recently approved new affordable housing, apartments and retail space next to the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort in Montecito, but some neighbors are raising concerns. Community reporter Juliet Lemar breaks it all down in a story you'll see first in Daybreak this morning.

Kids from across SLO County visited the Sheriff's Honor Farm to pick up free bikes—about 200 were given away! For some, it was their first-ever bike. “Everyone leaves here with a smile,” said Captain Stephanie Landgraf. Plus, each child got fitted with a helmet to ride safely!

Meet Patty, our Pet of the Week! This sweet five-year-old Chihuahua mix might be a bit timid at first (it's part of her tiny but mighty charm!), but once she warms up, she’s all about snuggles and love. Patty’s heart is as big as her personality—she just needs the right person to unlock it! You can meet her at the Woods Humane Society where her fees are waved.

Happening today:

