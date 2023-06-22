Pismo Beach Pier Plaza slides to close after multiple lawsuits, erosion

The City of Pismo Beach announced Thursday that the slides from the Pier Plaza to the beach will be closed permanently.

A statement from city officials cited coastal erosion and the multiple lawsuits that have been filed against the city by people alleging they were injured while using the slides.

“For the past six months, the slides have been closed due to coastal tides that caused the sand to recede at the base of the slide," the statement reads. "Additionally, pending litigation resulting from the repeated misuse of the slide, left little choice but to permanently close this unique coastal amenity."

The playground area at the Pier Plaza opened in 2020 as part of a revitalization project. Warning signs were placed near the slides stating the slides are designed for kids ages 5-12 and that falls may result in serious injury.

Shortly after the slides opened, they were closed for about a month for what the city described as maintenance. By that time, city officials said they had already received two injury claims.

In August 2022, KSBY News reported that the Frederick Law Firm, based in Nipomo, had filed 20 lawsuits related to alleged injuries from the slides and more have been filed since.

The statement released Thursday by the City of Pismo Beach concludes by saying the city will look into options for "future improvements to the area.”