Police identify driver in crash that killed San Luis Obispo couple

San Luis Obispo police have released the name of the driver who investigators say struck and killed a couple and their dog on Sacramento Drive last month.

On the early evening of Monday, Nov. 21, police say Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, of San Luis Obispo lost control of his vehicle in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive and struck Matthew Chachere, Jennifer Besser, and their dog. Their bodies were found more than a day later under heavy brush.

While on scene investigating the crash, police were apparently unaware that the couple had been struck. A traffic collision report was completed, noting that the car struck a curb, a street sign, and part of a bridge, and the vehicle was towed. The driver was not suspected of drunk driving and was released.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Police have not yet said what, if any, charges Patricio could face related to the collision.

In a press release issued Thursday, police said, "The investigation into the tragic deaths of two San Luis Obispo community members remains a top priority for the Investigations Bureau at San Luis Obispo Police Department. This is a complex case with a variety of intricate and technical evidence that is still being collected and analyzed."

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.