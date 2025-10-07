Public, private sectors team up to provide nonprofit funding support in SLO County

Local non-profits just got a big boost in one-time funding.

The public and private sectors are teaming up in San Luis Obispo County to provide funding for nonprofits offering essential services to those in need after many have faced budget cuts this past year.

“Providers that typically might receive a good amount of money from the county weren't getting any or it was reduced," District 5 Supervisor Heather Moreno said. "So the board decided that we wanted to be able to give some one-time funding to help ease that transition.”

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s critical response fund, called Together for SLO County, was rolled out in September and has already brought in more than $1 million to assist qualifying nonprofits with resiliency and getting back on their feet.

“The continuum of care of services that are critical, provide the crucial safety net for our most vulnerable populations," CFSLOCO CEO Christine Dawson explained.

The county came in as well, offering $1.2 million from its reserve fund for one-time funding as part of its community-based organization grant funding. The money was set aside when the county budget was finalized back in June.

“We're not going to have enough money for all of the nonprofits that we wanted to help, so this was really a way that we could spread a little bit more of the funds throughout the county," District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg stated.

According to Dawson, 91 nonprofits were surveyed about the impact of recent cuts on their organizations and many said that they experienced 30-50% in cuts.

“So we are truly enacting a collective impact model to have the maximum impact through funding, but also streamline services and support for our nonprofit partners," she said.

One local organization, First 5 of San Luis Obispo County, has pledged $100,000 to the fund in support of critical programs related to the welfare of children and their families.

“Whether it's housing, mental health, food security, these critical elements help children get the best start in life,” First 5 Executive Director Wendy Wendt stated.

With a goal of raising $2.4 million or more come December when the applications will be processed and money sent out, the hope is that the one-time funding allows these nonprofits to get back on their feet and operate sustainably.

“We want to see them be resilient in finding funding and creating dollars on their own," Ortiz-Legg said of the applicants. "Then we're here to help in any way we can.”

Qualifying non-profits are encouraged to apply this month, with winners being selected in December. To donate, you can go to the CFSLOCO website.

“Also, are they sustainable? Do they have a path forward? So we're looking at a couple different things," Dawson said of the search.