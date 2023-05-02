Resupply convoy for local residents through Gilbert's Slide set for May 3

Local residents will have the opportunity to pass through CalTrans repair work on Gilbert's Slide for resupply activities on Wednesday, May 3, CalTrans announced.

The resupply travel window for residents and fuel vehicles will be on Wednesday, May 3 from 7 to 7:30 a.m. then again on the same day from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Gilbert's Slide is just north of Gorda, near the CalTrans Maintenance Station - Willow Springs.

A contractor for CalTrans will direct and lead the convoy through the CalTrans maintenance facility around Gilbert's Slide, CalTrans said. A similar resupply window for residents stranded by Gilbert's Slide will occur on Wednesday, May 17 — two weeks from now.

CalTrans officials say that the projected opening for Highway 1 at Gilbert's Slide continues to be July 14.

July 14 continues to be the expected completion date for repairs at Dani Creek, north of Paul's Slide. Paul's Slide is expected to reopen "in several months," according to CalTrans, with an updated estimate expected to be made in mid-July.

Highway 1 remains open through Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, and the Ragged Point Inn. All coastal San Luis Obispo County businesses are open. Highway 1 also remains open north of the slides in Monterey County. All coastal businesses have full access 50 miles from Monterey south to the Big Creek Vista area, according to CalTrans.