Rogue waves shatter windows on Cambria home

1 person had minor injuries
Rogue Wave 3.jpg
Cambria Fire Dept.
A Rogue wave crashed into a Cambria home Thursday, shattering a window.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 16:03:06-05

A powerful wave crashed into a Cambria home Thursday morning, injuring a person inside.

It happened around 10 a.m. along Sherwood Drive.

The Cambria Fire Department says the “extremely large rogue wave” shattered the front windows of the home, which overlook the ocean.

Rogue Wave 1.jpg
(A Rogue wave crashed into a Cambria home Thursday, shattering a window)

A resident inside was knocked over, causing minor injuries, but they did not want to be taken to the hospital, according to firefighters, who say water damage extended into other parts of the home.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the dangers that exist along the Cambria coastline. We have one of the most gorgeous beachfronts, but with that beauty comes a need to be vigilant of changing water and weather conditions. The recent weather event has brought high tides and waves to Cambria and everyone should take extra caution near the coastline,” the department said in a social media post.

Rogue Wave 2.jpg

Strong waves and high tide have been reported at beaches across the Central Coast.

The Pismo Beach pier and slides remained closed Thursday morning and the Morro Rock parking lot has been closed off due to a high surf advisory. Viewers also reported water extending to the back steps of Avila Beach.

Avila.jpg
(Water up to the steps at Avila Beach around 11 a.m. Thursday)

