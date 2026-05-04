Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office makes it easier to report suspected scams

Santa Barbara County residents now have a new and easier way to report scam calls and texts, thanks to a new method launched by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The office defines a scam as a deceptive scheme or fraudulent attempt to obtain money or personal information by misleading or manipulating an individual.

The District Attorney's Office has launched a new email address, reportfraud@countyofsb.org, where the public can now send information about suspected scams.

The office said there is no required format for the email, but encourages people to provide as much detail as possible, including:



Dates and times

Contact information used by the suspected scammer

Any screenshots, emails, texts, or transaction records

For those who prefer not to use email, the District Attorney's Office also operates a scam hotline at (805) 568-2442.

