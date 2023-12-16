Santa Barbara man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder

Isaiah Ramirez Alexander, a 36-year-old Santa Barbara man, was sentenced to 26 years plus 100 years to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder.

Alexander was also found guilty of several other charges including shooting at an inhabited vehicle, residential burglary and commercial burglary.

The charges stemmed from a confrontation at a Goleta hotel in 2022.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Alexander got into a confrontation at Pacifica Suites Hotel in Goleta with 43-year-old Richard Cardona. The confrontation turned violent, according to the district attorney’s office, which led to a shootout inside one of the hotel rooms between Alexander and Cardona.

Alexander chased down a fleeing Cardona and shot him while Cardona was in his vehicle.

Alexander fled the scene and attempted to conceal the firearm used in the murder.

Cardona later died at a local hospital.

The day prior, on Feb. 9, Alexander burglarized a residential apartment in Santa Barbara, which the DA’s office said led to the violent confrontation at the Goleta hotel between Alexander and Cardona, who had known each other.

Alexander was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022, at La Quinta Inn, where he was found to be in possession of stolen property.

Alexander was out on bail at the time of the killing on two other cases, which are still pending. He also had two previous violent felony strikes.

