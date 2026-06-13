Santa Maria CHP officer receives Gold Medal of Valor for stopping 2024 courthouse explosion suspect

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria California Highway Patrol officer has been honored with the Gold Medal of Valor.

Officer Brian Hanrahan was one of only seven CHP officers across the state to receive the Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor.

California Highway Patrol CHP recipients of the Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor for Extraordinary Acts of Heroism

According to CHP, it is an award that recognizes public servants who "perform extraordinary acts of heroism in service to others."

Hanrahan was honored for stopping a suspect following an explosion at the Santa Maria Superior Courthouse. Five people were hurt in the 2024 explosion.

Hanrahan confronted the suspect, Nathaniel McGuire, as McGuire tried to retrieve more weapons from his vehicle.

Authorities allege McGuire planned to kill a judge.

"By acting decisively despite the danger, Officer Hanrahan prevented further attacks and protected both the public and responding law enforcement personnel," CHP said in a statement.

McGuire pleaded not guilty to several charges.

McGuire's trial is set to begin on Sept. 22.