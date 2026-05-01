Trial date pushed for Santa Maria courthouse bombing suspect

The trial date for a Santa Maria man facing federal charges in connection with a bombing at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria in 2024 is now scheduled to begin later this year.

Nathaniel McGuire, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, has pleaded not guilty to charges of using a weapon of mass destruction, maliciously damaging a building using an explosive, and possessing unregistered destructive devices.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Nathaniel McGuire

Authorities say he tossed a bag into the lobby of the courthouse on Sept. 25, 2024, setting off an explosive device that injured five people. It's alleged that he had additional weapons in his vehicle and planned to kill a judge.

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Multiple charges by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office were also filed against McGuire, including attempted murder, use of an explosive device with the intent to murder, use of an explosive device for purposes of terrorizing, use of an explosive device causing injury, arson with use of an accelerant, and possession of loaded firearms.

McGuire's trial is now set to begin Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. in Riverside.

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He remains in federal custody.

