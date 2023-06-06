Short-term lane closure at Moonstone Beach Drive on Thursday

An hour-long lane closure will occur in the southbound lane of Moonstone Beach Drive from 8 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works said in a press release.

The closure, part of continued improvements to the Moonstone Beach Boardwalk in Cambria, will allow “staging/craning operations” to move forward with installing a 35-foot bridge, public works said.

The northernmost area of the boardwalk is closed to the public but is expected to reopen by the end of June.

“Replacement of the existing bridge is part of the Moonstone Boardwalk Accessibility Improvements project,” the press release said. “The boardwalk upgrade will meet accessible trail standards between the north end of the boardwalk at Leffingwell Creek to the Santa Rosa Creek day-use area.”

The full project is expected to be completed by the end of July.