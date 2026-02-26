SLO Film Fest holds preview ahead of April event dates

The 32nd San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is only two months away. Sponsors and organizers got a preview of what will be shown in April, Wednesday evening.

The theme of this year’s event is 'Where Our Stories Live'.

Executive Director Skye McLennan said film lovers can expect to see films that showcase a variety of places and voices. She said the festival will highlight perspectives not normally seen in San Luis Obispo.

“I also thought a lot about wanting to celebrate joy, as well as the beauty of individuality and creativity," said McLennan.

Organizers are still narrowing down more than 2,000 submissions. The process started soon after last year’s festival ended.

This year, the event has been nominated for Best Film Festival in the USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards. You have until March 2 to vote in the reader’s choice poll.

The full list of films that will be showcased will be released on March 10.


