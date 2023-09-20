SLO Naz Church being considered as a safe parking site location

The City of San Luis Obispo and the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO) are still on the hunt to find sites to relaunch their rotating safe parking program.

The goal of the program managed by CAPSLO, is to provide a safe space for the homeless to park overnight.

Since 2021, the site has been located at Railroad Square, but the city decided to close that location on August 27 and transition to a monthly rotating safe parking program.

Earlier this month a section of Palm Street next to the SLO Veterans Memorial building was being considered as an interim location for the program while rotating sites were secured.

After concerns from people who live nearby were raised — that location was no longer considered.

It’s been months of work between the City of SLO, CAPSLO, and faith-based organizations to try to secure sites for the rotating safe parking program.

“The rotating overnight safe parking program model is a new model that we are looking to implement based on what we learned from the railroad safe parking program and best practices throughout the state," said Daisy Wiberg, City of SLO homelessness response manager. "Other cities that we've talked to that have implemented a rotating model using faith community sites."

The city says the program is aimed at providing a helping hand to those in need.

“The intention is to provide a safe overnight place for individuals to temporarily park as they transition into housing and services," added Wiberg. "CAPSLO, as the service provider provides case management for each of the participants to help connect them to services, permanent housing, job placements, family reunification."

The location now being considered is the SLO Naz Church’s upper lot parking area.

“I got a flier on my porch a couple of days ago and talked to my son-in-law. I think we have the same concerns," said Vicki Shafer, who lives near the SLO Naz Church. "We want to know more about it, of course, he has children so that's a very big concern."

On Tuesday, KSBY knocked on several homes near the proposed site.

“I don't think they've been able to find a good solution yet, we need some solution," said San Luis Obispo resident, Vivian Longacre. "I think churches are a good one if people are willing to do that and there's some kind of monitoring it."

Many neighbors shared similar concerns including worries over safety measures.

“I just like to know how it's being taken care of and who's responsible for watching what goes on and who comes and who goes and who are they?" said Shafer.

“Safety and security is a priority for us in the city," added Wiberg.

CAPSLO and the city say they have several safety precautions in place including a new change.

“One new change in the program is that any participant or anyone interested in participating will conduct all of their intakes at 40 Prado so no individuals will be showing up at sites for the rotating program," explained Wiberg. "They will go to 40 Prado first, where all of the intake processes will take place, which include background checks, participants having a valid driver's license, auto insurance, registration, and case management. There are strict rules that CAPSLO has for participants."

The SLO Naz Church hosted a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with CAPSLO and the city in an effort to engage with people who live nearby.

“I feel for everybody, for the homeless and for the neighbors, there's no there's no best solution," said Longacre. "I don't think so."

Wiberg says the rotating model would have multiple host sites that would allow around 20 vehicles to park overnight between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for one month at a time and adds the program will not be launched until there are numerous sites secured.

No final decision has been made for the SLO Naz Church location at this time.

City officials added that participants of the program were helped be placed at other locations like the 40 Prado parking site for the time being.