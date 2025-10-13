Two men arrested after body believed to be missing woman found near Coalinga

A body has been found in an area where investigators were searching for a missing Coalinga woman, and two men have been arrested in connection with her murder.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Isabel LucasVelasco, 50, was last seen at a job site in rural Arroyo Grande on September 12.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, sheriff’s detectives, along with the search and rescue teams from both San Luis Obispo and Fresno counties, searched an area of Highway 198 west of Coalinga and located a body believed to be LucasVelasco. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Coroner's Office is working to confirm the identification.

Sheriff’s officials also arrested two people, including LucasVelasco’s ex-boyfriend, Alejandro SorianoOrtiz, 45, of Coalinga. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail early Monday morning on charges of murder and arson for allegedly setting the victim’s vehicle on fire.

His brother, Celestino SorianoOrtiz, 40, of Santa Maria, was arrested on suspicion of arson and being an accessory to murder.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Alejandro SorianoOrtiz (left) and Celestino SorianoOrtiz (right)

Both men are being held without bail.

Sheriff’s officials say their investigation into this case is still active and they’re asking anyone with additional information to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.