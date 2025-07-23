911 down, flights delayed, rocket launch postponed

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the top local stories we are following on Daybreak:



Day 8 at the Mid-State Fair : There’s plenty of fun on tap for Day 8 of the California Mid-State Fair! Start the day with the Dairy Goat Show and stick around for the Sheep Costume Contest. Enjoy kids' activities, free train rides, and of course, classic fair food. Bailey Zimmerman will close out the night with a performance at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at 7:30 P.M.

The Goleta City Council is taking action after recent ICE operations, adopting a resolution to allocate $100,000 toward immigrant support. The council heard over four hours of public comment before finalizing the resolution. Funds will go toward nonprofits and community resources, and local leaders say they'll work with federal reps to push for legislation protecting migrants on the Central Coast.

Templeton Fire investigation &fFireworks talk: Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson says the investigation into the Templeton Feed & Grain Fire is still underway. Once the report is finalized, it'll be passed to Probation and the San Luis Obispo County D.A. The Templeton Community Services District Board will also discuss potential fireworks regulations at their next meeting on August 5 at 7 P.M. and public input is encouraged.

Paso Robles Police are investigating the deliberate placement of caltrops, sharp metal spikes, on local roads, which have damaged the tires of over 40 vehicles since early spring, including emergency vehicles. A new wave of incidents began July 21, mostly along Creston Road and the Riverside/Black Oak area. One ambulance was disabled while responding to a call, and a tow truck assisting another victim also hit a spike. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone affected is urged to contact police or file a report online.

A widespread 911 outage is affecting parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, disrupting both landline and cell service for some Frontier, Verizon, and possibly AT&T customers. Impacted areas include San Miguel, Arroyo Grande, and Nipomo. Residents unable to reach 911 are urged to use non-emergency numbers, Text to 911, or contact local law enforcement directly. Agencies like the Santa Barbara Police Department have launched a “Tactical Alert”, increasing patrols and encouraging people to report urgent issues in person. This is a developing story, and officials continue to monitor the situation.

A power outage impacting the Santa Barbara Air Traffic Control Tower prompted the FAA to issue a ground stop at Santa Barbara Airport and temporarily halt flights at San Luis Obispo County Airport on Tuesday. The outage, tied to the same issue disrupting 911 services in the region, also led to the postponement of a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg. While normal operations have resumed, Los Angeles Center is temporarily handling air traffic control for the Central Coast region. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on delays or diversions.