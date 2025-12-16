Accessibility improvements, pipeline controversy, and fireworks crackdown

Happy Tuesday, here is what we are following on Daybreak:



Former Cal Poly student sentenced to more than six years: A former Cal Poly student has been sentenced to more than six years in state prison after being convicted of multiple gun-related charges stemming from four separate firings on campus in 2023. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Charles Hojaboom fired weapons inside his dorm room and other locations, though no one was injured.

Santa Barbara County set for final vote on controversial offshore pipeline permits: The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is expected to take a final vote today on whether to deny the transfer of pipeline permits to Sable Offshore Corporation. The restart has drawn strong opposition from community members and environmental groups, citing the 2015 Refugio Beach oil spill, while Sable continues to fight the county in court.

Atascadero adopts stricter fireworks ordinance targeting party hosts: Atascadero officials have approved a new ordinance that holds hosts responsible for gatherings where illegal fireworks are used. All fireworks, including safe and sane, are banned within city limits, with violations carrying fines of up to $1,000.

Class 55 cadets from the Grizzly Youth Academy donated 408 pounds of peanut butter and other non-perishable foods to the SLO Food Bank as part of their Season of Hope Legacy project. Cadets organized the donation through their student council and chose items the food bank specifically needed. Officials say the effort helps teach the cadets about community service while supporting local families in need during the holidays.

California State Parks is moving forward with a $1.2 million project to upgrade the San Simeon Trail at Hearst San Simeon State Park and bring it up to federal accessibility standards. Improvements include new boardwalks, compacted trail surfaces, seating areas, and a renovated parking lot. Construction is set to begin this week and wrap up in spring 2026, with officials urging visitors to plan around closures during the work.

A series of shallow earthquakes has rattled land near Jack Creek Cellars in Templeton over the past month, including a 4.1 magnitude quake in November and a 3.5 in mid-December. Winemaker John Lemstra said the shaking has been intense but brief, and locals feel the quakes despite the area not being on a major fault line. U.S. Geological Survey experts explain shallow depth is why the quakes are so noticeable and encourage preparedness through tools like the ShakeAlert app.