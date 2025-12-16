Templeton winery shaken by series of shallow earthquakes in past month

A string of earthquakes has rattled the same patch of land in northern San Luis Obispo County over the past month, all centered near Jack Creek Cellars off Highway 46.

The most recent quake, a magnitude 3.5, struck last Friday. Just weeks earlier, on November 18, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook the area. Both were among at least five quakes recorded at the site in the last month.

“They were one number off this one and one number off this one,” winemaker and owner John Lemstra said, pointing to the spots on his property that match up with quake recordings. Lemstra says the shaking has been quick but intense.

“I was walking in the winery and I thought a propane tank exploded,” he said. “It violently shook the building and then it was done.”

Quick Facts: Recent Earthquakes at Jack Creek Cellars

November 18, 2025: 4.1 magnitude — Depth: about 3 miles

Late November (multiple events): Magnitudes between 2.5–3.0

December 12, 2025: 3.5 magnitude — Depth: about 3 miles

All centered near: Jack Creek Cellars, off Jack Creek Road & Highway 46 in Templeton

Not on a major fault — activity tied to stress building in the Earth’s crust between fault lines

According to Dr. Robert de Groot of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the shallow depth of these quakes is a big reason they’ve been so noticeable. While the average quake originates about 10 miles underground, the recent Templeton events occurred roughly 3 miles deep.

“When you’re close to the epicenter of an earthquake, that’s when you feel all the shaking happening at once,” de Groot explained. Even areas that aren’t directly on a fault line can still experience frequent earthquakes, he said, because the crust around and between faults can build up stress and occasionally release it.

“The land around in between faults also builds up stress and releases these smaller earthquakes,” said de Groot.

For Lemstra, he hopes the shaking doesn’t escalate into anything bigger.

“We’re not doing anything different than what we’ve always done,” he said. “Just hoping and praying that a big one doesn’t come.”

California sees 30 to 50 earthquakes each day on average, most too small to feel. The USGS urges residents to stay prepared by downloading the ShakeAlert app, which can give real-time warnings when an earthquake begins so people have a few extra seconds to take cover.