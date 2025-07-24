Back to school drive, raving over pet adoptions, and ground stop lifted

Good morning, Central Coast. Are you looking forward to the weekend yet? Here is a look at our forecast so you can plan ahead.



: Law enforcement agencies are working together under a unified command system at the California Mid-State Fair. Officials say the new approach has helped reduce arrests this year. Giuseppe’s opens new Pismo location: Giuseppe’s Italian American Club has opened a larger location across from its former express spot in Pismo Beach. The new space includes a lounge, deli, distillery, and bakery.

The ground stop at Santa Barbara Airport has been lifted after a communication line outage disrupted air traffic control operations across the region on Tuesday. The outage, which began late that morning, delayed or diverted flights and impacted not only the control tower but also the TRACON facility, which manages aircraft from Ventura to San Luis Obispo County. At the SLO County Airport, flights were briefly affected until the Los Angeles Air Route Traffic Control Center stepped in sooner than expected. Officials say they’re now exploring backup systems to help prevent future disruptions. Travelers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates.

Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo is extending its hours and offering discounted adoption fees during its "Electric Doggy Carnival" nights. On July 23 and 30, the shelter will stay open until 7 P.M., with all dog and cat areas available to visitors. During these events, adult dog adoption fees will be reduced to $50, and adopters will receive perks like a free bag of dog food, a wellness exam, and more.

With the back-to-school season approaching, Toyota San Luis Obispo is hosting a school supply drive to support local students. Community members are encouraged to donate items like backpacks, notebooks, markers, and pencil cases at the dealership on Los Osos Valley Road through August 10. Donors will also be entered into a raffle to win a 55-inch Smart TV. Organizers say the goal is to “stuff the truck” and give Central Coast students a strong start to the school year.