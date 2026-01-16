Bird festival fun, SLO CAL Open, and launch scheduled for tonight

Happy Friday, Central Coast!



SLO Airport goes solar : The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is celebrating a major milestone after receiving approval to begin operating its new 940-kilowatt solar energy system. Airport officials say the project will help meet sustainability goals while protecting against rising energy costs.

Mortgage rates hit 3-year low : Mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest level in more than three years, with the average 30-year fixed rate dropping to 6.06 percent, according to Freddie Mac. Analysts say easing market conditions and a shift in homeowner borrowing patterns may be helping push rates lower.

Mission Plaza nears completion: Updates to Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo are nearing completion, with the project now about 90 percent finished. Improvements include new public restrooms, repairs to the historic Murray Adobe, and the addition of a café kiosk.

SpaceX is targeting a Friday night launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base as part of the NROL-105 mission, with a 35-minute window opening at 8:18 p.m. If successful, the first-stage booster will land back at Landing Zone 4, creating a sonic boom that many local residents may hear. The mission represents the third launch of the year from Vandenberg and comes after more than 60 launches from the West Coast base in 2025.

The 29th annual Morro Bay Bird Festival is underway, drawing birdwatchers from around the country for a week of walks, field events, and activities through Monday. Festival organizers say attendees could spot up to 200 different bird species and noted a significant increase in participation compared to past years. Local leaders highlight the event as a welcome tourism boost during the winter shoulder season, benefiting hotels, restaurants, and other businesses.

More than 160 top surfers from across North America are competing in the SLO CAL Open at the Pismo Beach Pier, a QS 2,000 qualifying event for the World Surf League. Surfers earn points toward advancement into the Challenger Series, making this one of the last chances before rankings are finalized. The competition also includes Pro Junior divisions, offering young surfers a pathway to higher-level competition.

