Pismo Beach is one of the last qualifying events for the World Surf League

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach returns to the Central Coast on Monday, Jan. 19, with more than 160 of North America’s top competitive surfers in the region for a week-long qualifying event.

Hosted at the Pismo Beach Pier, the competition serves as a key stop on the World Surf League's Qualifying Series (QS), in which athletes compete for points toward advancement into the Challenger Series (CS). It serves as Stop No. 7 for North America’s men and Stop No. 8 for women this season, the second-to-last event before CS spots are finalized.

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach is designated as a QS 2,000 event in which the winner earns up to 2,000 points toward their regional QS ranking.

For performances at higher-rated events, points may be accumulated to contribute more heavily to a surfer’s overall ranking. During each heat, judges score individual waves on a 0 to 10 scale. Factors such as speed, power, flow, and the difficulty of maneuvers performed are evaluated. Only a surfer’s two highest-scoring waves are counted toward their final heat total, which determines who advances to the next round.

Visit SLO CAL President and CEO Cathy Cartier said the competition “continues to attract world-class surfing talent,” according to the World Surf League. This includes aspiring younger surfers since 2023. The event featured the Pro Junior (JQS 1,000) division to provide competitive opportunities for children ages 14 to 18, a pathway for them to gain experience on a professional stage.

Conditions at the Pismo Beach Pier may also influence the competition. Weather is expected to play a role throughout the week, as coastal wind and swell patterns can shift daily along the Central Coast. For updates, spectators and athletes can find event schedules, heat draws, and additional information at World Surf League.

