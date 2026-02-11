Black History Month, new grants, and high school field upgrades

We have a wet Wednesday ahead of us, Central Coast. Check out your local forecast here.



Back in court: Ashlee Buzzard is due back in court today for a procedural hearing as evidence and filings continue to be reviewed in the death of her young daughter, Melodee. Reporter Crystal Bermudez will be in the courtroom and bring us updates tonight on KSBY News.

The Lompoc City Council has approved a two-year pilot program allowing officers to launch drones as first responders to provide real-time aerial information during emergencies. The roughly $426,000 program is mostly state funded, and police say the drones will respond to 911 calls, not be used for general surveillance. SpaceX launch pushed back: SpaceX has delayed this morning’s Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Liftoff is now scheduled for 9 a.m.

San Luis Obispo County marked the start of Black History Month with a celebration at the San Luis High School Library featuring guest speakers, including Cal Poly’s Dr. Jamie Patton and County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding. The event highlighted the contributions and histories of Black Americans and included a community potluck with traditional soul food. Attendees gathered to honor heritage and reflect on the importance of the month’s observance.

Santa Barbara County supervisors unanimously approved an $800,000 grant to improve the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, focusing on trail restoration, habitat protection and expanded public access. Planned upgrades include ADA-accessible pathways, safety enhancements, invasive plant removal and better amenities for visitors. The funding comes from cannabis tax revenue and will be distributed to the city in annual installments as improvements roll out over several years.

Morro Bay High School and San Luis Obispo High School are upgrading their athletic facilities by replacing worn-out grass fields with modern turf surfaces, funded by the San Luis Coastal Unified School District. The move aims to provide more consistent playing conditions for soccer, football and other sports, especially after heavy rains left grass fields unreliable. While construction continues, some teams are playing games at Cal Poly’s Spanos Stadium, and the project, costing about $3.5 million, is expected to finish this spring.

