Boil water notice, trucks seized, and parking regulations

: New details this morning in the month-long search for a woman who vanished from San Luis Obispo County. Investigators say 50-year-old Isabel Lucas-Velasco from Coalinga disappeared under suspicious circumstances back on September 12th. The Sheriff’s Office confirms they’ve seized two vehicles as evidence. Anyone who’s seen the trucks shown on here are urged to contact the department. Morro Bay water boil notice : A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for parts of Morro Bay after a contractor caused a water main break. People living or working in the affected area should use boiled or bottled water for drinking and cooking. City crews say repairs are complete and tests are underway, with no evidence the water is unsafe to drink.

Some Cambria residents were stunned by sharply increased water bills this month, one business owner’s bill spiked to $5,000 when it’s usually around $250. The Cambria Community Services District says a new metering system, and in some cases meter swap errors, appear to be behind the billing glitches. They’ve identified under-recording and mis-swapped meters, are contacting affected customers, and plan to correct the errors soon.

Lompoc’s City Council is considering a new parking ordinance to address congestion and safety concerns on North L Street, particularly where motorhomes have been parked long-term. The proposed rules would limit parking to two hours without a residential permit and allow neighborhoods to petition for parking districts if 75% of residents agree. Supporters say it could ease parking access and improve safety, while some residents living in or near motorhomes argue they’re unfairly blamed for neighborhood issues.

Atascadero’s homeless services group ECHO broke ground on a new 7,200 sq ft facility called the Balay Ko Family Resource Center, designed to serve families experiencing homelessness. The expansion will add 30 beds and will include an activity room, workforce training classroom, and private spaces, aiming to ease a long waitlist for shelter services. ECHO says one in ten school-aged children in San Luis Obispo County experiences homelessness, and this new building is part of a $6 million “Building Hope & Home” campaign to help meet community demand.