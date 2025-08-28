Cal Poly voted top college, water conservation, and new baby lemur

Happy Friday Eve! Here’s a look at the top stories we’re following for you on Daybreak this morning:



Safe parking legislation: California lawmakers from both parties are backing a bill to expand safe parking programs. Congressman Salud Carbajal reintroduced legislation to unlock federal funding, aiming to help unhoused people transition into stable housing with access to services like restrooms and showers.

California lawmakers from both parties are backing a bill to expand safe parking programs. Congressman Salud Carbajal reintroduced legislation to unlock federal funding, aiming to help unhoused people transition into stable housing with access to services like restrooms and showers. New baby lemur at zoo: The Central Coast Zoo in Atascadero has a new resident, a baby mongoose lemur named Koba. Born on July 4th, zookeepers don’t yet know the sex. They’ll be able to tell in a few weeks when beard color develops, reddish-orange for males and white for females. Koba joins older brother Ravi, born last year.

Cal Poly has been ranked one of Forbes’ Top 25 Public Colleges for 2025–26, coming in at No. 55 overall among 500 U.S. universities and 17th among public schools nationwide. The university also placed 12th among all California institutions for the second year in a row and seventh among public schools in the state, behind several UC campuses. Forbes praised Cal Poly’s strong student outcomes, highlighting its median graduate salary of $83,200 within three years, rising to $153,100 at 20 years, along with relatively low student debt. University officials credit its “Learn by Doing” approach for preparing students for career success, with President Jeffrey D. Armstrong calling the ranking proof of a strong return on investment. This marks Cal Poly’s second major recognition this summer, following Money magazine’s five-star rating in its Best Colleges in America list.

The 7th Annual SLO Overdose Awareness Day will take place Saturday, August 30, from noon to 3 P.M. at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo. The free event honors lives lost to overdose, offers education and resources, and encourages community action against the opioid crisis. Attendees can expect resource booths, Narcan training, craft activities, personal stories, and memorial tributes. Organizers note the growing turnout each year reflects its impact, with County Behavioral Health and partners distributing more than 2,000 units of Narcan in the past year, helping save dozens of lives. Founder Kim Lacey says the event aims to break stigma and remind people that overdose can affect anyone.

A statewide push to improve youth behavioral health is reaching a major milestone in San Luis Obispo County schools. The Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI), launched five years ago, is now rolling out new funding models and resources to better support students. One key change is the CYBHI Fee Schedule, which allows schools to be reimbursed by health insurance for mental and behavioral health services they already provide. “What it’s going to allow us to do is continue to maintain those supports and services for kids and hopefully one day even expand those services,” said Melanie Crawford, director of the SLO County Office of Education. San Luis Coastal Unified is the first district in the county to adopt the model, with others expected to follow. The initiative is also bringing a new role into schools, Certified Wellness Coaches, designed to provide early support before a student may need a counselor. Parents like Lexi Hagedorn say the need for these services is urgent, as budget cuts have reduced counselor availability. “Our kids are at school all day, and it’s another way for them to get what they need,” Hagedorn said.

