Cell phone ban, no more plastic, and first baby of 2026

TGIF, Central Coast! We are seeing the storm let up just enough to get the good vibes going on the first Friday of 2026.



: SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight. Liftoff is scheduled for 6:09 p.m., weather permitting, carrying Italy’s COSMO-SkyMed second-generation satellite to low Earth orbit. About eight minutes after launch, the booster is expected to land back at Vandenberg, and residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may hear sonic booms. Plastic bags banned statewide: Shoppers across California will no longer receive plastic bags at checkout starting this week. A new state law banning all plastic bags in stores took effect yesterday, requiring customers to use paper or reusable bags instead. The ban does not apply to produce bags or plastic bags used to prevent contamination.

Cal Poly’s Rose Parade float took home the prestigious Sweepstakes Award for most beautiful entry at the 137th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day. The student-designed “Jungle Jumpstart” float, created by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona students, stood out among dozens of entries and earned top recognition for its design and execution.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2026 early Thursday morning, as parents Jessica and Laurence celebrated the arrival of daughter Isla at 4:41 a.m. The newborn weighed 8 pounds, 16 ounces and measured 20½ inches, and the family is reported to be doing well.

Communities along the Central Coast kicked off 2026 with a mix of outdoor activities and a spirit of optimism despite rainy conditions, as locals embraced wellness and connection to nature. From coastal sauna experiences in Avila Beach to surfers catching the first waves of the year in Pismo Beach, residents described their New Year’s Day as refreshing and uplifting.