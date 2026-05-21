Clerk-Recorder race, Diablo funding bill, and tick bite spike

Happy Thursday! Check out these stories from Daybreak:



SpaceX plans public stock offering : SpaceX confirmed plans to sell shares to the public in what could become the largest IPO ever. Analysts say the offering could make CEO Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

: SpaceX confirmed plans to sell shares to the public in what could become the largest IPO ever. Analysts say the offering could make CEO Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire. Tip-A-Cop fundraiser returns : The Santa Maria Police Department teamed up with Swiss Restaurant for the return of the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California. Officers and athletes served customers together to help raise money for local programs.

: The Santa Maria Police Department teamed up with Swiss Restaurant for the return of the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California. Officers and athletes served customers together to help raise money for local programs. New sports complex coming to SLO: Former Oakland A’s pitcher Tim Kubinski is co-founding the Klubhouse Sports Complex in San Luis Obispo for young athletes of all skill levels. The facility will feature baseball, soccer and wrestling training areas, with a fundraiser planned May 30th to help pay for construction and equipment.

Three candidates are running for San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder in the June 2 primary election, including incumbent Elaina Cano and challengers Gaea Powell and Vanessa Rozo. The position oversees county elections and maintains records like marriage licenses, birth certificates and property deeds. The race is nonpartisan and comes as election transparency and public trust remain key voter concerns.

The California State Senate approved a bill that would restore community funding tied to continued operations at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. Lawmakers say the funding helps support emergency preparedness, fire protection and other local services impacted by the plant. The legislation would continue annual payments through 2030 if signed into law.

The CDC says emergency room visits for tick bites are at their highest level for this time of year since 2017. Local health officials told KSBY they have not seen a similar spike yet on the Central Coast, but experts still urge people to take precautions outdoors. Ticks can carry illnesses like Lyme disease and are becoming more active as temperatures warm up.

