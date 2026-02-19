Commute forecast, FDA recall alert, and CalFresh changes

Good morning, here are the top stories we are tracking on Daybreak:



: Campus maintenance workers at Cal Poly are back on the picket lines today as part of a statewide CSU strike. More than 1,100 skilled trades workers say the CSU system broke promises on raises and are striking over contractually owed pay despite what the union says are billions in reserves and new state funding. FDA issues oyster recall warning: We’re following a recall this morning as the FDA warns restaurants and retailers not to sell certain oysters over possible norovirus contamination. The recall includes Kushi, Chrome Point, Stellar Bay, and Stellar Bay Gold oysters harvested in British Columbia between December 22nd and February 4th, with full lot details available on the FDA’s website.

A fast-moving storm brought strong wind, heavy rain and lightning to the Central Coast this week, leaving thousands of residents without power as PG&E crews worked to restore service. Lightning and fallen trees knocked down a utility pole in San Luis Obispo, cutting power near High Street, and outages peaked at about 4,900 customers Tuesday night. PG&E says crews were pre-staged ahead of the storm to respond quickly, and residents can check estimated restoration times on the company’s outage map online.

A new federal law will protect the Critical Access Hospital designation for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital after its status was threatened by a federal remeasurement of its distance from other hospitals. That designation ensures higher Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates, which leaders say are vital for the facility’s financial stability and ability to serve both residents and the region’s large tourist population. Local officials, including Senator Adam Schiff, said the bipartisan legislation will prevent the loss of millions in funding and allow the hospital to move forward with plans to expand emergency and ambulatory care.

San Luis Obispo County and local food banks are preparing for changes to CalFresh work requirements that will take effect June 1, reversing a long-standing waiver for able-bodied adults without dependents. The age range for required work participation has increased, and several exemptions have changed, potentially impacting about 3,292 local recipients, and prompting food banks to brace for increased demand. Food bank leaders also note that reduced CalFresh benefits could affect local businesses, which see millions in monthly spending from those benefits.