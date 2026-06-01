Controlled burns, Election Day planning, and 5k run success

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the top stories from Daybreak this Monday:



Controlled burns planned at Vandenberg: Controlled burns are set to begin today at Vandenberg Space Force Base and continue throughout the month of June. Fire officials say the burns will help train new firefighters and equipment operators. Crews plan to burn up to 10 acres of brush per day, with the total burn area expected to stay under 30 acres. Officials say burns will only take place when weather conditions help move smoke away from populated areas.

Controlled burns are set to begin today at Vandenberg Space Force Base and continue throughout the month of June. Fire officials say the burns will help train new firefighters and equipment operators. Crews plan to burn up to 10 acres of brush per day, with the total burn area expected to stay under 30 acres. Officials say burns will only take place when weather conditions help move smoke away from populated areas. New effort to fight Lyme disease: Federal health officials are launching new initiatives aimed at reducing Lyme disease and other tick-related illnesses across the country. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans that include a multi-million-dollar tick control pilot program and new efforts to connect patients with experienced providers. Officials say the goal is to reduce Lyme disease cases by 25% by 2035.

Federal health officials are launching new initiatives aimed at reducing Lyme disease and other tick-related illnesses across the country. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans that include a multi-million-dollar tick control pilot program and new efforts to connect patients with experienced providers. Officials say the goal is to reduce Lyme disease cases by 25% by 2035. NBA Finals matchup set: The NBA Finals are officially set, with the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs advancing to the championship series. The Spurs secured their spot after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 of the Finals is scheduled for Wednesday in San Antonio.

The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office opened Saturday for early, in-person voting ahead of the June 2 Statewide Direct Primary Election. Voters were able to have their signatures verified on the spot and cast their ballots at the counter without using a return envelope. Officials say ballots cast in person at the office will be counted on Election Night.

Dozens of local veterans were honored during a celebration Sunday in Santa Maria. The event was hosted by Veterans Last Patrol, a nonprofit that helps connect veterans in hospice care with volunteers and the community. Among those recognized was a World War II Navy veteran.

Lighthouse Atascadero's annual Family Fun Day and 5K Run drew a record-breaking crowd of more than 400 participants Sunday in Santa Margarita. The event began in 2012 after organizer Lori Bagby became involved with the organization following the loss of her son to drug abuse. Organizers say the event helps support Lighthouse's mission of preventing youth drug and alcohol abuse.