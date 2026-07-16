Cooling center opens, Bob Jones Trail connector construction set, and FUN on the Central Coast

How are we feeling Central Coast? The heat continues today so be sure to hydrate today and find that A/C!



Templeton fire case returns: The man and teenager accused of starting the fire that destroyed Templeton Feed & Grain last year are scheduled to return to court today. Prosecutors say the fire was sparked by illegal fireworks, and both defendants face multiple fireworks-related charges.

The man and teenager accused of starting the fire that destroyed Templeton Feed & Grain last year are scheduled to return to court today. Prosecutors say the fire was sparked by illegal fireworks, and both defendants face multiple fireworks-related charges. PG&E shuts off power: PG&E has shut off power to customers around Lake Nacimiento and parts of rural Santa Barbara County due to extreme heat and wildfire conditions. The utility has also opened a community resource center at the Cuesta College North County Campus in Paso Robles to assist affected customers.

PG&E has shut off power to customers around Lake Nacimiento and parts of rural Santa Barbara County due to extreme heat and wildfire conditions. The utility has also opened a community resource center at the Cuesta College North County Campus in Paso Robles to assist affected customers. Cooling center opens: A cooling center is open today at the San Luis Obispo Homeless Services Center on Prado Road as temperatures remain dangerously hot. The center will provide a cool place to rest, along with free meals and showers, and is currently looking for volunteers.

Construction is set to begin on the long-awaited Bob Jones Trail connector after more than 30 years of planning and delays. The project will complete a continuous trail between San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach, creating a safer route for walkers and cyclists. Crews are expected to begin work this summer, marking a major milestone for one of the Central Coast's most anticipated trail projects.

A new GED testing center in Santa Maria is making it easier for residents to earn their high school equivalency without traveling outside the city. Since opening, more than 160 students have taken exams at the site, helping remove a major transportation barrier. Education leaders hope the new center will improve access and encourage more adults to complete their GED.

Looking for something to do this weekend? KSBY's 6 Things to Do guide highlights events across the Central Coast, including the California Mid-State Fair, live music, historical reenactments and family-friendly activities. Organizers say there's something for all ages, with events taking place from Friday through Sunday.