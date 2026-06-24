Dangerous intersections, water project vote, and illegal fireworks crackdown

It’s Wednesday and things are heating up! Check out our top stories on Daybreak:



SpaceX launch today : SpaceX is preparing for another Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, continuing its frequent missions to deploy Starlink internet satellites into orbit. Depending on weather and visibility, residents across the Central Coast may be able to see the rocket streak across the sky.

: SpaceX is preparing for another Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, continuing its frequent missions to deploy Starlink internet satellites into orbit. Depending on weather and visibility, residents across the Central Coast may be able to see the rocket streak across the sky. Santa Barbara Zoo exhibit aims to boost conservation awareness : The Santa Barbara Zoo has unveiled a new interactive exhibit designed to teach visitors about conservation and the role they can play in protecting wildlife. Zoo officials hope the hands-on experience will inspire guests to make more environmentally conscious choices both locally and globally.

: The Santa Barbara Zoo has unveiled a new interactive exhibit designed to teach visitors about conservation and the role they can play in protecting wildlife. Zoo officials hope the hands-on experience will inspire guests to make more environmentally conscious choices both locally and globally. Registered sex offender arrested in child abuse material case: Santa Maria police arrested 37-year-old Eric Servin Perez, a registered sex offender, following an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material. The case was a joint effort between the department's Special Victims Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and investigators are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

San Luis Obispo city officials say intersections must meet specific traffic volume, safety and engineering criteria before a four-way stop or traffic signal can be installed. The process often involves traffic studies and data collection, meaning repeated crashes alone do not automatically trigger an upgrade. Residents can still report concerns, which may prompt the city to evaluate an intersection for future improvements.

Arroyo Grande voters will have the final say on a proposed water project that would secure additional long-term water supplies for the city. Supporters say the project would improve water reliability during droughts, while opponents have raised concerns about costs and potential impacts to ratepayers. The issue is expected to appear on a future ballot for voters to decide.

With the Fourth of July approaching, Santa Maria officials are reminding residents that all fireworks are illegal within city limits, including so-called "safe and sane" fireworks. The city has increased enforcement efforts and is encouraging residents to report illegal fireworks through online and phone reporting tools. Officials say the restrictions are intended to reduce fire danger and keep neighborhoods safe during the holiday.