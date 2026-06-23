Daylighting enforcement, e-bike crackdown, and the gas price gap

Good morning, check out the stories we are following today on Daybreak:



Preliminary hearing date set in Melodee Buzzard murder case : A judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing for September 16th in the murder case against Ashlee Buzzard, the Vandenberg Village mother accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee. Prosecutors allege Buzzard took Melodee on a multi-state road trip before killing her and leaving her body in a remote area of Utah.

: A judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing for September 16th in the murder case against Ashlee Buzzard, the Vandenberg Village mother accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee. Prosecutors allege Buzzard took Melodee on a multi-state road trip before killing her and leaving her body in a remote area of Utah. Atascadero man arrested in connection with San Luis Obispo burglary : San Luis Obispo police arrested 55-year-old David Hull of Atascadero in connection with a residential burglary reported earlier this month near Carpenter and Hathway streets. Investigators identified Hull as a suspect during the investigation, and he was also booked on charges of resisting arrest and a probation violation.

: San Luis Obispo police arrested 55-year-old David Hull of Atascadero in connection with a residential burglary reported earlier this month near Carpenter and Hathway streets. Investigators identified Hull as a suspect during the investigation, and he was also booked on charges of resisting arrest and a probation violation. Warming trend continues through Wednesday: Temperatures across the Central Coast are expected to continue warming through Wednesday, with inland areas seeing highs several degrees above seasonal averages. Forecasters say the warmest conditions are expected midweek before temperatures begin to ease.

The City of San Luis Obispo has begun enforcing California’s new daylighting law, which prohibits drivers from parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, even if the curb is not painted red. The law is designed to improve visibility for drivers and pedestrians by reducing blind spots at intersections. City officials say the goal is to improve safety and prevent collisions, especially in areas with heavy foot traffic.

The Morro Bay Police Department has entered the final phase of its e-bike safety campaign, moving from education and warnings to zero-tolerance enforcement throughout the summer. Officers will be actively citing riders who violate state e-bike laws, including unsafe riding behaviors and equipment violations. Police say the crackdown is intended to improve safety as e-bike use continues to grow throughout the community.

While gas prices have been dropping nationally in recent weeks, Central Coast drivers are still paying significantly more than the U.S. average. Experts say California’s cleaner-burning fuel requirements, higher taxes and fees, and limited refinery capacity continue to keep prices elevated. According to AAA, Californians are paying about 92 cents more per gallon than they were this time last year, despite some recent relief at the pump.