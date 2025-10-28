Dodgers win, food collection sites, and new dispatch center opens

Good morning, here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak:



Lompoc Library collects food for families in need: The Lompoc Public Library is teaming up with the Lompoc Food Pantry to help families facing food insecurity. Non-perishable donations can be dropped off in the box at the main library on East Avenue or during regular business hours. All items collected will go directly to the local food pantry to support residents in need.

Bike SLO County executive faces felony charge: Bike SLO County's Executive Director Rick Ellison has pleaded not guilty to a charge of committing a lewd act upon a child. Prosecutors say the alleged crime happened in March at Ellison's Arroyo Grande home. He's due back in court on November 18 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

Dodgers win 18-inning thriller, head into game 4 with momentum: The Dodgers pulled off a marathon win over the Toronto Blue Jays, defeating them 6–5 in 18 innings. Shohei Ohtani shined with four hits and two home runs, while Freddie Freeman sealed the victory with a walk-off homer in the 18th. As they head into Game 4, Los Angeles holds what many are calling a strong advantage, historically, Game 3 winners take the World Series 67% of the time.

After more than 30 years of planning, a new 20,000-square-foot Public Safety Communications Center has opened in Templeton, California. The facility, operated jointly by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, expands from six to 14 dispatch stations, features a 140-foot communications tower and upgraded technology, and signals a strengthened partnership between law enforcement and fire services.

A modular home being transported along El Camino Real snagged an overhead telephone line in Atascadero, causing multiple utility poles to fall and forcing a closure of the northbound lanes between Palomar Avenue and Solano Road. No injuries were reported, but power crews are working on repairs and officials say the road may remain closed into the evening.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reports that while COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined after the summer surge, families seeking vaccinations for children in the county face limited options. Children as young as six months are eligible, and the department recommends annual vaccination. However, many pediatricians and pharmacies are not offering the shots to younger age groups, so the health department advises families to use local resources like the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast or the county-run clinic to schedule appointments.

