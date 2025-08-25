Dog fosters needed, free bus rides, and road closures

Happy Monday! Here are the top stories from Daybreak this morning:



Santa Barbara County shelters seek help for dogs during renovations : Santa Barbara County Animal Services is asking the community to help find temporary or permanent homes for about 50 dogs. From August 27 through September 30, the Lompoc and Santa Barbara shelters will undergo long-awaited renovations, which will reduce their capacities. Shelter staff are encouraging people to foster, adopt, or spread the word to help care for the animals during the transition.

Free bus rides offered on Route 19X : The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and Santa Barbara MTD are offering free rides on Route 19X now through September 12. The promotion is part of the agency's "Try Transit" initiative and is designed to help reduce traffic stress on Highway 101 as school begins. Riders who log four trips on smartride.org will also have the chance to win free monthly bus passes.

Highway 41 closure expected to cause major delays: Drivers should prepare for delays this week as State Route 41 shuts down for three days. The highway will be closed from Highway 46 East to State Route 33, Tuesday through Thursday, from 6 A.M. to 8 P.M. Travelers will need to use Highway 46 as a detour, which could add up to 45 minutes to their trip. The closure is part of a safety project aimed at improving the Highway 41-46 intersection.

Mustang Waterpark in Arroyo Grande is offering free admission to active firefighters, EMTs, and police officers as a gesture of appreciation for their service. The promotion took place this past weekend and will continue on August 30 and September 1. Co-owner Bill Thoming said the event is a way to thank first responders for their work, especially during the Gifford Fire, which forced the park to close for eight days. First responders are asked to bring a badge or ID to qualify.

With the holiday season approaching, some shoppers are already worried about the impact of tariffs on prices. Economist Michael Shuman explained that tariffs drive up the cost of imported goods, which often leads domestic producers to raise prices as well. Local business owner Noi Miner said she has seen coconut milk prices nearly double, forcing her to raise menu prices at her café. Arroyo Grande resident Steve Hall said higher grocery costs are making him reconsider purchases, while Shuman suggested gifts like services could be a budget-friendly alternative.

The Rotary Club of Pismo Beach-Five Cities partnered with local organizations on Sunday to host a Food Packaging Project in Grover Beach, where volunteers assembled more than 10,000 meals for families facing food insecurity. The meals, which have a long shelf life and can be prepared with just water and heat, will be distributed through the SLO Food Bank and neighborhood Tiny Pantries. Volunteers included members of local Rotary Clubs, the Arroyo Grande High School Interact Club, and the Clark Center. Organizers say the project’s fundraising goal is $4,500, with each 42 cents raised covering the cost of one meal.

