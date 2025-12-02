Donation tips, gifting local, and free chipping day

Good morning, Central Coast. We have a chilly start to our day, click here to check out the full forecast.



PG&E offers free winter safety checks : As temperatures drop, the CDC is warning about a higher risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. PG&E is responding by offering free gas safety checks and pilot re-lights this winter. The utility says increased use of heaters and furnaces can raise carbon monoxide levels in homes. Customers can schedule a free inspection at pge.com/pilotlights.

Arroyo Grande Police boost DUI patrols : With holiday DUI crashes on the rise, Arroyo Grande Police now have extra officers on the road. They're watching for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In 2023, more than 1,300 people died in alcohol-related crashes statewide. The increased enforcement runs through December 9.

Free chipping day in San Luis Obispo: Today is Free Chipping Day for San Luis Obispo residents. The Fire Safe Council and SLO Fire Department are encouraging homeowners to clear vegetation and create defensible space around their properties. Reporter Karson Wells first highlighted the need in local fire hazard severity zones. More resources are available at KSBY.com.

Shoppers across San Luis Obispo County are finding more than just discounted merchandise this Cyber Monday, many local businesses are offering experiences too. Footwear shops like Pashion Footwear are applying holiday deals on items, while tourism- and recreation-based businesses such as resorts and adventure outfitters are promoting winter getaways and excursions as holiday gifts. The aim: encourage locals and visitors to support small businesses and community-based experiences in the off-season.

At the Nipomo Food Basket, organizers say that while fresh produce and canned goods pour in daily, not all donations are safe to distribute. They warn that deeply expired cans, even if unopened, may be rejected, emphasizing that donations must be unexpired and rust-free. Volunteers note that though dented or scratched cans are accepted, items from cleared-out pantries sometimes don’t meet safety standards.

More than 1,000 children with special needs and their caregivers gathered at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott for the annual holiday party hosted by Vikings of Solvang. The event featured food, gifts, live music, holiday characters, and a special visit with Santa. Volunteers emphasized the joy the event brings, especially when children get to meet Santa and capture photos with him.

