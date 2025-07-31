DUI enforcement, sonic boom, and updated gas prices

It’s the last day of July, and summer is quickly moving on but will we be seeing more sunny conditions? Click here for the full forecast. Now here are the top stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



Santa Maria considers doubling development fees: City leaders are looking at a major increase to development impact fees, possibly raising them to nearly $60,000 per new home. Officials say it's necessary to support future growth, but some residents are pushing back, worried about rising housing costs. A public workshop is set for August 20th.

SpaceX launching 19 satellites today: After scrubbing Wednesday's launch, SpaceX is now aiming to send 19 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit at 9:25 A.M. A live stream will start about five minutes before liftoff. If all goes well, the rocket's first-stage booster will land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

After scrubbing Wednesday’s launch, SpaceX is now aiming to send 19 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit at 9:25 A.M. A live stream will start about five minutes before liftoff. If all goes well, the rocket's first-stage booster will land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. Gas prices stay steady nationwide: The national average for regular gas is holding at $3.16, unchanged from last week. AAA says steady crude oil prices around $65 a barrel are keeping things calm at the pump. Compared to a month ago ($3.22) and last year ($3.51), prices are noticeably lower.

The Grover Beach Police Department has received a grant from the California Highway Patrol to enhance DUI enforcement. The funding will allow the department to purchase a dedicated DUI enforcement truck and a new motorcycle for traffic stops, as well as provide overtime pay to increase officer presence during peak DUI hours. Commander Bryan Millard says the goal is to proactively catch impaired drivers, and while there's no instant test for drug influence like alcohol, officers are trained to recognize the signs. Local residents say the added patrols will help improve safety on the roads. The new vehicles are expected to be in service within a few months.

With just two weeks left of summer break for many Central Coast families, parents are busy with back-to-school shopping and checking off vaccination requirements. While some are focused on replacing outgrown shoes, others are ensuring their kids are up to date on routine immunizations. Local pediatricians say school vaccine requirements remain the same this year, including protection against illnesses like hepatitis B, whooping cough, polio, MMR, and chickenpox. Although the CDC no longer recommends the COVID vaccine for healthy children, doctors still encourage it, though it’s not required for school enrollment this fall.

The cult-classic musical Little Shop of Horrors is hitting the stage in Templeton this summer, marking Wine Country Theatre’s biggest production yet. The horror-comedy follows a florist who discovers a flesh-eating plant that brings fame and trouble. Director Jacob Shearer says the show is campy and fun, but also a metaphor for modern-day success and what we’re willing to sacrifice to get it. The high-energy performance opens Friday, August 1st at the Templeton Performing Arts Center. Showtime is 7:30 P.M., with ticket info available on the Wine Country Theatre website.