Election Day, saving for college, and protests

California voters decide on redistricting measure : California voters are weighing in on whether lawmakers should redraw congressional district lines before next year’s midterm elections. Thousands have already dropped off their ballots, with even more expected as polls open this morning at 7.

Protesters rally against Sable Offshore project : Environmental groups and community leaders are gathering in opposition to "Sable Offshore Corp." and its plan to restart offshore drilling near Refugio State Beach. The Texas company faces criminal charges, a state lawsuit, and an $18 million fine. A rally called "Don't Enable Sable" starts at 8 a.m. ahead of a county hearing.

Paso Robles reminder: The City of Paso Robles is asking residents to keep storm drains clear as the rainy season approaches. Officials say removing leaves and debris helps prevent flooding and keeps streets safe. Homeowners are encouraged to compost or use green waste bins instead of raking leaves into the street.

San Luis Obispo County’s Clerk-Recorder is reminding voters to double-check a few key details to ensure their ballots are counted promptly. Elaina Cano says voters should confirm their polling place, sign their ballot envelope exactly as their ID, and make sure it’s postmarked by Election Day. Those choosing to vote in person are encouraged to bring their mail-in ballot to avoid delays.

Authorities continue to search for 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, who was last seen near the Colorado-Utah border while traveling with her mother, Ashlee Buzzard. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says Melodee has been missing since October 14 after her extended absence from school. Investigators, with help from federal agencies, are following leads involving a rental car and storage unit linked to the case.

A state program called CalKIDS is helping California families jumpstart college savings for their children. The program automatically deposits money into savings accounts for kids born after July 2022, as well as eligible school-aged students. Officials say even a few hundred dollars can make a big difference when it comes to attending and completing college.