Flight cancellation, housing incentives, and books needed

Happy Tuesday, Central Coast. Check out the stories we are following on Daybreak:



Old Dominion coming to Mid-State Fair : The California Mid-State Fair has added another artist to its lineup, with country band Old Dominion set to perform July 15 at the Chumash Grandstand Arena in Paso Robles. San Luis Obispo native Dasha will open the show, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at midstatefair.com.

: The California Mid-State Fair has added another artist to its lineup, with country band Old Dominion set to perform July 15 at the Chumash Grandstand Arena in Paso Robles. San Luis Obispo native Dasha will open the show, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at midstatefair.com. Oil drops but gas prices spike : Brent crude oil has dropped below $92 a barrel after previously surging close to $120 during the conflict involving Iran. Despite that dip, AAA says California gas prices have jumped to $5.29 a gallon, with drivers in San Luis Obispo paying around $5.44.

: Brent crude oil has dropped below $92 a barrel after previously surging close to $120 during the conflict involving Iran. Despite that dip, AAA says California gas prices have jumped to $5.29 a gallon, with drivers in San Luis Obispo paying around $5.44. Santa Maria airport ending Phoenix flights: Flights between the Santa Maria Airport and Phoenix will end May 7, less than a year after the service first launched. American Airlines says the twice-daily route did not meet performance expectations and passengers will be offered alternate travel plans or refunds.

Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach has been closed since June 2025 while the city completes a major renovation project. The updated park will feature new playground equipment, accessible surfaces, swings and even zip lines as part of a multi-level design. City leaders say the roughly $4 million project is expected to help bring more community events and activities back to the space.

San Luis Obispo County’s new “prohousing” designation could help speed up housing development by making the county eligible for additional state funding. The designation gives priority access to several grant programs that support affordable housing, infrastructure and transportation projects. However, some communities like Los Osos may still face challenges because of limited water supply and infrastructure constraints.

The Monday Club in San Luis Obispo is collecting new and gently used books for children from babies through third grade. The books will be distributed through the SLO Food Bank and ECHO homeless shelters to help kids build their own home libraries. Since 2021, the group has donated more than 16,000 books to local children in need.

