Flight changes, ICE protests, and water quality testing

Good morning, Central Coast. Check out these stories we are following on Daybreak:



Local ICE protests : Protests continued on the Central Coast in response to a fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota that's sparked demonstrations nationwide. In Atascadero, the ICE Out for Good Coalition held a walk and candlelight vigil honoring Renee Good and others, while Indivisible Santa Maria marched to the ICE field office citing local stories of detention.

Offshore drilling teach-in : Local leaders are holding a virtual teach-in today to educate the community about proposed offshore oil drilling and actions people can take to oppose expansion. Speakers include Assemblymember Dawn Addis and a senior representative from Congressman Salud Carbajal, with an in-person forum set for Friday evening.

Gas prices continue to fall: Gas prices continue to drop, with the current average now $2.89 a gallon at the pump. That's down another dime this week, a total decrease of 27 cents over the past seven weeks and 24 cents lower than one year ago.

San Luis Obispo County has paused its ocean water quality testing for the winter season due to limited funding and rising labor costs, leaving surfers and swimmers without regular local hazard updates. Officials say the county’s grant for testing hasn’t increased in more than a decade, so the program only runs when funding allows. County water testing is expected to resume on April 1, but in the meantime people are encouraged to use independent resources like Surfline and Surfrider for water quality information.

Southbound Highway 101 ramps in Arroyo Grande are closed, as part of a Caltrans maintenance project aimed at improving infrastructure in the area. The closures include the Grand Avenue on-ramp and the Fair Oaks Avenue off-ramp, and motorists are advised to plan alternate routes. The work is expected to last about one week, and drivers should anticipate travel delays.

San Luis Obispo County Airport officials say Alaska Airlines will end its daily nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas on April 20, 2026, marking the conclusion of that seasonal service next spring. The route was reintroduced in October 2025, providing local travelers a convenient option to reach Las Vegas. Airport leaders have not yet announced whether the seasonal service will return later in 2026.

