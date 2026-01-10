Direct flights from SLO to Las Vegas to end in the Spring

Some changes are coming to the SLO County Airport in 2026, particularly for travelers who are fans of Alaska Airlines' direct flight to Las Vegas.

According to airport officials, Alaska Airlines will end its daily nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas this April.

“Our Las Vegas and Phoenix flights have some changes,” said Joe Goble, Public Information Specialist for the airport. “Our Las Vegas flight will conclude on April 20th of 2026.”

The nonstop service to Las Vegas was previously reintroduced by Alaska Airlines on October 4, 2025.

“We will share updates as soon as they’re available to us, and we’ll be completely transparent with the public on that,” Goble said.

Another change is that American Airlines will reduce its nonstop service to Phoenix on May 3. The number of daily flights will drop from four to three.

Angel Hernandez-Gutierrez said the direct flights out of the Central Coast make traveling much easier.

“Usually I would fly out of LAX or even San Francisco for bigger trips,” Gutierrez said. “But being able to fly from SLO or Santa Maria makes it so much better and easier."

Gutierrez said he does not expect the change to significantly affect his travel plans.

“I’ll try to continue flying out of San Luis Obispo,” he said.

Airport officials say no other changes to destinations have been announced at this time.

