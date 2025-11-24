Flood readiness, Chips for Kids kicks off, and business spikes in Pismo Beach

Happy Monday, Central Coast! The countdown to turkey day is on and our temperatures are looking great! Here are the top stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



Cal Poly parts ways with head football coach : Cal Poly announced Head Coach Paul Wulff will not return next season. Wulff wrapped up his third year leading the Mustangs after previously serving as offensive line coach and associate head coach. A national search for his replacement is now underway.

Despite recent rain discouraging some, Pismo Beach is seeing a spike in business over the Thanksgiving break, helped by a surf competition. Spectators, athletes, and their families brought increased foot traffic and spending, especially in downtown shops and cafes. Local business owners say this holiday surge is a welcome lift during the off-season.

A new thrift shop, The Silly Bee, is set to open December 1 in downtown Lompoc, offering more than just vintage finds: the store will host creative stations for shirt-making and wood laser carving, as well as mini food stands. Owner Danny Diaz plans to make it a community hub, with events like open mic nights, poetry readings, and book clubs to help liven up the area.

Fifteen-year-old Claire Guyader is kicking off her fifth annual Thanksgiving food drive for the San Luis Obispo Food Bank, having raised over $15,000 in past years. She’s partnering with organizations like Talley Farms and Poor Richard’s Press to share the cause in their weekly produce boxes, and she encourages other young people to believe they can make a real impact, no matter their age.