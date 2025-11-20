Flood readiness night, airport parking update, and Angel Tree donations needed

Here are the top stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



: A proposed cannabis facility in Creston is no longer moving forward after missing its environmental impact report deadline. At a community meeting, Supervisor Heather Moreno shared the update as residents voiced additional concerns about the project. New affordable housing opens in SLO: The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo is unveiling Meadow Creek Apartments, a new affordable community offering one, two, and three-bedroom homes. The complex includes amenities like laundry facilities, a courtyard, EV charging stations, and ADA-accessible units, with applications now open.

The History Center of San Luis Obispo County is entering a new chapter under its incoming executive director, Steve Schmidt, who previously served as vice president of the board. His leadership comes as the center works to recover from financial setbacks and rebuild community trust. As part of this effort, several historical artifacts, including original roofing tiles, stained glass, and pew ends, have been returned to Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, where they will be preserved and displayed. Center staff say the move helps strengthen ties with the mission and ensures important local history remains accessible to the public.

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is moving forward with plans to add two new parking lots as passenger traffic continues to grow. Airport officials say the current lots often fill to capacity during peak travel seasons, prompting the need for additional long-term and overnight options. The proposed project carries a price tag of about $960,000 and is slated for construction in June 2026. Funding will come from the airport’s enterprise funds, meaning no local tax dollars will be used. Officials say the goal is to create a smoother, more reliable parking experience for travelers as the airport expands its flight offerings.

Sunset North Car Wash is teaming up with the Salvation Army this holiday season to host an Angel Tree benefiting low-income seniors across San Luis Obispo County. The program allows community members to pick up a gift tag at any of the three Sunset North locations, shop for an item on the list, often essentials like blankets, clothing, or personal care gifts, and return the donation by December 20. Staff say seniors are often an overlooked group during the holidays, and the Angel Tree helps ensure they feel remembered and supported. Organizers hope to collect enough donations to reach every senior on their list this season.

