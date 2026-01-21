Forensic genealogy solves cold case, SpaceX launch tonight, and airport passenger growth

Here are the top stories from Daybreak, Central Coast:



Vigils held after ICE operations : Community members gathered outside the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse to speak out about recent ICE operations and hold a vigil honoring people, freedoms, and ideals organizers say were lost in 2025. A similar protest was also held in Paso Robles, with attendees calling for change.

Free tax help returns: AARP Tax-Aide will begin preparing tax returns the first week of February, offering free services to all taxpayers, with no AARP membership required. Appointments are available at nine locations across San Luis Obispo County. Taxpayers are encouraged to book early at cccfreetax.org.

AARP Tax-Aide will begin preparing tax returns the first week of February, offering free services to all taxpayers, with no AARP membership required. Appointments are available at nine locations across San Luis Obispo County. Taxpayers are encouraged to book early at cccfreetax.org. Air travel hits new highs: The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is celebrating a record-breaking year, with nearly 812,000 passengers in 2025, an 8.7 percent increase from the year before. Airport officials credit strong airline performance and continued investments in safety for the growth. Meanwhile, Santa Barbara Airport saw a 4.4 percent increase, while passenger traffic at the Santa Maria Public Airport District declined by 7 percent, largely tied to Allegiant Air.

After nearly four decades, San Luis Obispo County detectives have identified the killers of Dorothy “Toby” Tate, who was shot to death in a van off Highway 1 in 1983. The method, blending DNA analysis with family tree research, helped pinpoint Steven Hardy’s involvement when traditional searches had failed. A second suspect was linked through fingerprints found at the crime scene, marking the county’s first successful use of this investigative technique. Tate’s sister says the breakthrough has brought long-awaited closure and allows the family to finally remember the happy moments they shared.

Fire officials are encouraging homeowners to start preparing now for the upcoming wildfire season, even during the winter months. Crews say this is the best time for fuel reduction projects like trimming trees and removing brush before drier weather increases fire risk. Residents in high-risk areas are urged to use county resources and participate in chipping programs to help protect their properties.

SpaceX is targeting tonight for its next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, sending 25 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch window runs from 6:43 p.m. to 10:43 p.m., and the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, previously flown nine times, is expected to land on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific. A live webcast will begin about five minutes before liftoff, and officials say a sonic boom is not expected to be heard locally.

