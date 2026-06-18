Free park passes, 4-H members prepare for fair, and possible sonic boom tonight

Good morning, Central Coast! Want to learn more about what we’re talking about on Daybreak? Then keep on reading:



Free state parks pass available : California is offering a free State Parks Historian Passport that grants access to more than 30 historic state parks through the end of the year. The pass normally costs $50 but can now be downloaded at no cost in honor of Juneteenth and America's 250th anniversary.

: California is offering a free State Parks Historian Passport that grants access to more than 30 historic state parks through the end of the year. The pass normally costs $50 but can now be downloaded at no cost in honor of Juneteenth and America's 250th anniversary. SpaceX launch planned from Vandenberg : SpaceX is scheduled to launch the classified NROL-179 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base during a launch window that opens at 1:40 a.m. tonight. Residents across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may hear sonic booms as the Falcon 9 booster returns to Earth.

: SpaceX is scheduled to launch the classified NROL-179 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base during a launch window that opens at 1:40 a.m. tonight. Residents across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may hear sonic booms as the Falcon 9 booster returns to Earth. Juneteenth closures ahead: Juneteenth is tomorrow, and several services will be closed in observance of the federal holiday. Federal offices, banks, the stock market and post offices will be closed, while school closures may vary by district.

The future of the Central Coast Sports Arena in Santa Maria is uncertain after Fairpark officials announced they do not plan to renew the rink's current lease when it expires in October 2026. Fairpark leaders say an appraisal found the nearly 20,000-square-foot building could generate significantly more revenue at current market rates. Skaters and families are now hoping a solution can be reached to keep the longtime community facility open.

San Luis Obispo city leaders have approved plans to move forward with a traffic signal at the intersection of South Street and King Court. The project is aimed at improving safety and addressing concerns about traffic flow at the intersection. City officials say the improvements are part of ongoing efforts to make local roads safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

As the California Mid-State Fair approaches, Morro Bay 4-H members are spending time caring for and preparing their animals for competition. Leaders say the program teaches responsibility, work ethic and life skills that extend far beyond the show ring. Participants say caring for animals helps build confidence, discipline and valuable lessons they can carry into adulthood.

