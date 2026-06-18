Morro Bay 4-H club members learn life lessons through animal care

Central Coast children involved in 4-H and FFA programs spend months preparing to show their animals at the fair, but things don't always go as planned.

Hayley Foerst says Morro Bay 4-H has faced some challenges over the last few years, starting in 2022 when their farm flooded after severe storms.

“Two full years we weren’t down here and it took us that to rebuild down here, and then last year the birds and dairy cattle weren’t able to show because of the bird flu. They were canceled statewide," Foerst said.

This year, things took a turn with her son Aiden’s pig, Chester White.

“She died of cardiac sphincter constriction,” Aiden said.

It's a genetic mutation that left the animal with just a five-millimeter opening between the esophagus and the stomach, so it wasn’t able to pass food.

They took the pig to a veterinarian in Los Osos for surgery, where Aiden and his friend, James Dunn, were able to see the process firsthand.

“Show us the x-rays and they were taking pictures of what it was,” James said.

“We knew it was going to be a great learning opportunity as we intubated and pushed contrast, so both of the boys were able to come,” Foerst said.

Although Chester White didn’t make it, Aiden has another pig named Luis that he'll enter in the fair instead. Aiden said that Luis currently has a bit of an attitude but that can be worked on.

“Most likely spend a lot of time with them,” Aiden said.

“Be in their pen while they’re in their pen and walk them around with them in the pen,” James said.

“For about 30 minutes a day,” Aiden added.

They feed their animals twice a day and work with them, so when it comes time to be judged in the ring, they’ve put in the reps.

The boys shared their favorite parts of the experience.

"Getting medals," James said.

"Probably just being there to have fun," Aiden said.

They’ll be showing their animals at the California Mid-State Fair in July.