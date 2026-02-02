Free tax help, Space X launch time, and explore our local farms

Good morning, here are the top stories from Daybreak:



Free tax help returns to Cal Poly : Cal Poly’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA program, is back, helping qualifying San Luis Obispo County residents file their taxes for free through March 14th. The service is available to those making under 70-thousand dollars a year, and participants must bring a photo ID, Social Security card, and tax documents like a W-2.

SpaceX prepares for another Vandenberg launch : SpaceX is gearing up for another Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, scheduled for around 7:31 this morning. The mission will carry 25 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, with the booster expected to land on a drone ship in the Pacific.

TSA begins new REAL ID enforcement option: Starting this month, the TSA will enforce a new policy for travelers without a REAL ID. Passengers can use the TSA's alternative "Confirm ID" system for a 10-day travel period, but it comes with a 45-dollar fee.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents about scammers impersonating District Attorney John Savrnoch through emails and text messages. Officials say the messages are designed to create urgency and steal money or personal information, often requesting gift cards or sensitive details. The DA’s Office stresses it will never request personal or financial information through unsolicited messages and urges victims to report suspected scams.

Community members gathered at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street in Santa Maria to protest ICE operations taking place across the country. Demonstrators cited concerns about constitutional rights and recent deadly encounters involving ICE agents as reasons for speaking out. Organizers say additional rallies are planned, including a push for the city to consider forming an immigration-focused committee.

A new website has launched to help residents and visitors explore farms, ranches, and artisan producers across San Luis Obispo County. The updated Farm Trail site features an interactive digital map highlighting agricultural experiences throughout the region. Printed Farm Trail maps are also available at participating member locations.